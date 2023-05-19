Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake in conference matchup

Real Salt Lake (3-6-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-5-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado -111, Real Salt Lake +273, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake in conference action.

The Rapids are 2-3-5 in Western Conference play. The Rapids are 10th in the Western Conference drawing 55 corner kicks, averaging 4.2 per game.

RSL is 2-5-3 in conference play. RSL has a league-high 69 shots on goal, averaging 5.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has two goals and two assists for the Rapids. Kevin Cabral has two goals over the last 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has scored three goals and added one assist for RSL. Andres Gomez has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

RSL: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Jack Price (injured), Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Keegan Rosenberry (injured), Max (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Bryan Acosta (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured), Diego Luna (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .