Dallas plays Real Salt Lake on the heels of shutout win

Real Salt Lake (2-4-0, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (3-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Dallas -139, Real Salt Lake +360, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, Dallas faces Real Salt Lake.

Dallas is 2-2-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up only seven goals.

RSL is 1-3-0 against Western Conference opponents. RSL ranks 10th in the Western Conference drawing 33 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has four goals for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals.

Justen Glad has two goals for RSL. Anderson Julio has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Dallas: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

RSL: Averaging 1.0 goal, 6.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

RSL: Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Bryan Oviedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .