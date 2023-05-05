Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake on the heels of shutout win

Real Salt Lake (3-5-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-3-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Houston -102, Real Salt Lake +263, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, the Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake.

The Dynamo are 2-1-0 in conference games. The Dynamo rank fifth in the league giving up eight goals.

RSL is 2-4-1 in conference games. Jefferson Savarino leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. RSL has scored 10.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hector Herrera has two goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Adalberto Carrasquilla has one goal.

Savarino has three goals and one assist for RSL. Justen Glad has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

RSL: Averaging 1.1 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Andrew Brody (injured), Delentz Pierre (injured), Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Tomas Gomez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .