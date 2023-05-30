LA Galaxy take road losing streak into game against Real Salt Lake

LA Galaxy (2-9-3, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-6-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Real Salt Lake +108, Los Angeles +235, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake looking to break a four-game road skid.

RSL is 3-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. RSL has an MLS-leading 77 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game.

The Galaxy are 2-5-3 in conference matchups. The Galaxy have a 1-3 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has four goals and one assist for RSL. Pablo Ruiz has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has two goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 2-8-0, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Diego Luna (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

Galaxy: Sega Coulibaly (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .