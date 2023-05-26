Minnesota United brings shutout streak into matchup with Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (4-6-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-5-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Minnesota United FC -105, Real Salt Lake +263, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United comes into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after putting together two straight shutout wins.

United is 5-3-2 in Western Conference games. United ranks eighth in the league allowing 14 goals.

RSL is 3-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. RSL leads the Western Conference with 74 shots on goal, averaging 5.7 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored four goals for United. Hassani Dotson has one assist over the last 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has three goals and one assist for RSL. Pablo Ruiz has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-5-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

RSL: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).

RSL: Diego Luna (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .