FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

WPIAL wrestling teams learn new section opponents for next 2-year cycle

By Paul Schofield
 
Share

The WPIAL board of directors approved the new realignment in wrestling for the next two seasons.

There are 46 teams in Class AAA, down two from the previous seasons, and 36 in Class AA, which remained the same.

Dropping from Class AAA to Class AA were Highlands, Blackhawk and Hopewell. South Fayette moved up from Class AA to AAA. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Jeannette no longer field teams.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

There weren’t many major changes in Class AAA, but Class AA’s sections will look a little different.

In Class AAA, Armstrong moved from Section 1 to Section 3 to replace Highlands. Central Catholic was moved from Section 4 to Section 1.

Section 4 is the only 10-team section in Class AAA. The others have 12 teams.

South Fayette moved to Section 4, subsection A with Ambridge, Canon-McMillan, New Castle and West Allegheny. Subsection B includes Moon, Montour, Chartiers Valley, Trinity and Waynesburg. Trinity and Waynesburg moved away from Canon-McMillan.

There also were changes in Section 1’s subsections. Penn-Trafford, Franklin Regional and Norwin were moved to subsection A with Kiski Area, Plum and Central Catholic. Woodland Hills, Penn Hills and Gateway were moved to subsection B with Greensburg Salem, Hempfield and Latrobe.

In Class AA, the Greene and Washington county schools were put in Section 1. Section 2 includes Beaver, Allegheny and Lawrence county schools, while Section 3 is mainly made up of Westmoreland County teams.

Here’s a look at the new sections:

Class AAA

Section 1 — Subsection A: Central Catholic, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Plum. B: Gateway, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Hills and Woodland Hills.

Section 2 — A: Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, McKeesport, Thomas Jefferson and West Mifflin. B: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Ringgold and Upper St. Clair.

Section 3 — A: Armstrong, Butler, Knoch, Mars, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley. B: Fox Chapel, Hampton, Indiana, North Allegheny, North Hills and Shaler.

Section 4 — A: Ambridge, Canon-McMillan, New Castle, South Fayette and West Allegheny. B: Chartiers Valley, Moon, Montour, Trinity and Waynesburg.

Class AA

Section 1 — A: Avella, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, South Park and Washington. B: Bentworth, Beth-Center, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, McGuffey and West Greene.

Section 2 — A: Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Ellwood City, Freedom and Laurel. B: Avonworth, Carlynton, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley and South Side Beaver.

Section 3 — A: Burrell, Highlands, Riverview, South Allegheny, Summit Academy and Valley. B: Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.