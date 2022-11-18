Wichita State takes down Richmond 56-53

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton had 20 points in Wichita State’s 56-53 victory over Richmond on Thursday night.

Walton was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Shockers (2-1). James Rojas added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and five steals.

The Spiders (2-2) were led in scoring by Isaiah Bigelow, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Tyler Burton added 15 points and eight rebounds and Jason Nelson finished with seven points, seven assists and two steals.

Walton put up 10 points in the first half for Wichita State, who led 28-19 at the break. Walton led Wichita State with 10 points in the second half as his team was outscored by six points over the final half but held on for the victory.

