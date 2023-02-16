Drame has 16, La Salle takes down Richmond 68-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hassan Drame scored 16 points as La Salle beat Richmond 68-62 on Wednesday night.

Drame shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Explorers (13-13, 7-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Fousseyni Drame added 13 points shooting 6 of 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jhamir Brickus recorded 13 points making all seven of his foul-shot attempts.

The Spiders (13-14, 6-8) were led by Tyler Burton, who recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Neal Quinn added 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for Richmond.

La Salle plays Saturday against George Mason on the road and Richmond hosts Saint Louis on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .