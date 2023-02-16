Goodrick scores 15, Cal Baptist beats Seattle U 84-63

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Goodrick had 15 points in Cal Baptist’s 84-63 win over Seattle U on Wednesday night.

Goodrick added eight rebounds for the Lancers (16-12, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). Tre Armstrong scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Taran Armstrong shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Riley Grigsby finished with 23 points for the Redhawks (18-9, 9-5). Cameron Tyson added 17 points for Seattle U.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .