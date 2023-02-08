Abmas leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 85-57 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies have gone 10-1 at home. St. Thomas averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 12-0 in conference matchups. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Connor Vanover averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Abmas is averaging 22.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

