Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 51, Rochester 46

Altoona 64, Harrisburg 36

Apollo-Ridge 50, Deer Lakes 43

Armstrong 52, Hampton 32

Baldwin 44, Canon-McMillan 42

Bayard Rustin High School 46, Central Bucks West 39

Beaver Area 38, Central Valley 29

Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41

Bishop Canevin 49, Eden Christian 38

Bishop Carroll 71, Somerset 48

Bishop McCort 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 51

Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 14

Brentwood 39, Carlynton 33

Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36

Burrell 55, Ligonier Valley 33

Cal 57, Bentworth 28

Cambridge Springs 66, Youngsville 23

Charleroi 70, South Park 60

Chartiers-Houston High School 51, Frazier 26

Chestnut Ridge 52, Bedford 35

Conneaut Area 46, Cochranton 39

Dallas 35, Tunkhannock 34

Dunmore 54, Susquehanna 25

Eisenhower 63, Girard 37

Elizabeth Forward 54, River Valley 53

Elk Lake 56, Blue Ridge 40

Ellis School 40, Steel Valley 23

Fairview 59, Fort Leboeuf 23

Farrell 47, Commodore Perry 29

Fels 64, Paul Robeson 40

Ferndale 39, Blacklick Valley 32

Forest Hills 63, Central Martinsburg 33

Geibel Catholic 28, Mapletown 25

Greater Latrobe 51, Albert Gallatin 44

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin-Brothersvalley 37

Greenville 52, Hickory 9

Hazleton Area 52, Crestwood 46

Highlands 57, Derry 22

    Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 41

    Honesdale 32, Delaware Valley 13

    Indiana 51, Franklin Regional 27

    Kennedy Catholic 67, Lakeview 34

    Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 48

    Kimberton Waldorf School 52, AIM Academy 22

    Knoch 46, Greensburg Salem 41

    Lake-Lehman 56, Nanticoke Area 40

    Lakeland 38, Carbondale 35

    Laurel 47, Beaver Falls 40

    Lincoln Park Charter 58, Moon 25

    Linville Hill 49, Antietam 28

    Maplewood 52, Rocky Grove 9

    Mars 35, Shaler 34

    Masterman 29, MaST II Community Charter 12

    McGuffey 57, Brownsville 15

    Meadowbrook Christian 34, Muncy 28

    Mercer 49, Jamestown 23

    Mercyhurst Prep 57, Northwestern 37

    Mid Valley 43, Scranton Holy Cross 38

    Mohawk 62, Lincoln High School 43

    Moravian Academy 42, Catasauqua 30

    Mount Lebanon 55, Peters Township 50

    Neshannock 60, Elwood City Riverside 16

    New Castle 55, North Hills 53

    North East 61, Titusville 15

    Northern Cambria 46, Conemaugh Valley 18

    Northern Lehigh 49, Wilson 29

    Northwestern Lehigh 61, Bangor 25

    Norwin 53, Hempfield Area 29

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, East Allegheny 7

    Palmerton 49, Palisades 11

    Palumbo 51, Frankford 36

    Pen Argyl 70, Salisbury 29

    Perkiomen School 49, Barrack Hebrew 34

    Philadelphia Central 41, Little Flower 35

    Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 41

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Valley 27

    Pittston Area 40, Wilkes-Barre Area 35

    Propel Braddock Hills 46, Trinity Christian 29

    Propel Montour High School 65, Calvary Chapel Christian 16

    Quaker Valley 50, Hopewell 24

    Ringgold 50, Uniontown 49

    Riverside 40, Old Forge 34

    Riverview 42, Jeannette 25

    Saegertown 44, Union City 41

    Scranton 58, West Scranton 35

    Scranton Prep 58, North Pocono 29

    Serra Catholic 60, Clairton 22

    Seton-LaSalle 54, South Allegheny 46

    Sewickley Academy 44, New Brighton 15

    Shade 70, Turkeyfoot Valley 48

    Shady Side Academy 67, Mount Pleasant 34

    Sharon 37, Slippery Rock 36

    Shenango 49, South Side 23

    South Fayette 66, Montour 40

    Southern Lehigh 39, Saucon Valley 30

    Sto-Rox 65, Northgate 30

    Trinity 58, West Allegheny 34

    Twin Valley 41, Daniel Boone 32

    Union Area 54, Sharpsville 36

    Upper Dauphin 56, Newport 36

    Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 53

    Valley View 51, Abington Heights 42

    Washington 54, Carmichaels 37

    West Middlesex 47, Reynolds 18

    West Mifflin 71, Southmoreland 49

    Wilmington 54, Grove City 40

    Winchester Thurston 52, Springdale 18

    Windber 61, North Star 33

    Wyoming Seminary 52, MMI Prep 12

    Wyoming Valley West 47, Berwick 37

    York 69, Imhotep Charter 45

    York County Tech 51, Biglerville 48

    Yough 44, Waynesboro 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cornell vs. Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.