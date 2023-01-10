Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 51, Rochester 46
Altoona 64, Harrisburg 36
Apollo-Ridge 50, Deer Lakes 43
Armstrong 52, Hampton 32
Baldwin 44, Canon-McMillan 42
Bayard Rustin High School 46, Central Bucks West 39
Beaver Area 38, Central Valley 29
Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41
Bishop Canevin 49, Eden Christian 38
Bishop Carroll 71, Somerset 48
Bishop McCort 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 51
Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 14
Brentwood 39, Carlynton 33
Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36
Burrell 55, Ligonier Valley 33
Cal 57, Bentworth 28
Cambridge Springs 66, Youngsville 23
Charleroi 70, South Park 60
Chartiers-Houston High School 51, Frazier 26
Chestnut Ridge 52, Bedford 35
Conneaut Area 46, Cochranton 39
Dallas 35, Tunkhannock 34
Dunmore 54, Susquehanna 25
Eisenhower 63, Girard 37
Elizabeth Forward 54, River Valley 53
Elk Lake 56, Blue Ridge 40
Ellis School 40, Steel Valley 23
Fairview 59, Fort Leboeuf 23
Farrell 47, Commodore Perry 29
Fels 64, Paul Robeson 40
Ferndale 39, Blacklick Valley 32
Forest Hills 63, Central Martinsburg 33
Geibel Catholic 28, Mapletown 25
Greater Latrobe 51, Albert Gallatin 44
Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin-Brothersvalley 37
Greenville 52, Hickory 9
Hazleton Area 52, Crestwood 46
Highlands 57, Derry 22
Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 41
Honesdale 32, Delaware Valley 13
Indiana 51, Franklin Regional 27
Kennedy Catholic 67, Lakeview 34
Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 48
Kimberton Waldorf School 52, AIM Academy 22
Knoch 46, Greensburg Salem 41
Lake-Lehman 56, Nanticoke Area 40
Lakeland 38, Carbondale 35
Laurel 47, Beaver Falls 40
Lincoln Park Charter 58, Moon 25
Linville Hill 49, Antietam 28
Maplewood 52, Rocky Grove 9
Mars 35, Shaler 34
Masterman 29, MaST II Community Charter 12
McGuffey 57, Brownsville 15
Meadowbrook Christian 34, Muncy 28
Mercer 49, Jamestown 23
Mercyhurst Prep 57, Northwestern 37
Mid Valley 43, Scranton Holy Cross 38
Mohawk 62, Lincoln High School 43
Moravian Academy 42, Catasauqua 30
Mount Lebanon 55, Peters Township 50
Neshannock 60, Elwood City Riverside 16
New Castle 55, North Hills 53
North East 61, Titusville 15
Northern Cambria 46, Conemaugh Valley 18
Northern Lehigh 49, Wilson 29
Northwestern Lehigh 61, Bangor 25
Norwin 53, Hempfield Area 29
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, East Allegheny 7
Palmerton 49, Palisades 11
Palumbo 51, Frankford 36
Pen Argyl 70, Salisbury 29
Perkiomen School 49, Barrack Hebrew 34
Philadelphia Central 41, Little Flower 35
Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 41
Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Valley 27
Pittston Area 40, Wilkes-Barre Area 35
Propel Braddock Hills 46, Trinity Christian 29
Propel Montour High School 65, Calvary Chapel Christian 16
Quaker Valley 50, Hopewell 24
Ringgold 50, Uniontown 49
Riverside 40, Old Forge 34
Riverview 42, Jeannette 25
Saegertown 44, Union City 41
Scranton 58, West Scranton 35
Scranton Prep 58, North Pocono 29
Serra Catholic 60, Clairton 22
Seton-LaSalle 54, South Allegheny 46
Sewickley Academy 44, New Brighton 15
Shade 70, Turkeyfoot Valley 48
Shady Side Academy 67, Mount Pleasant 34
Sharon 37, Slippery Rock 36
Shenango 49, South Side 23
South Fayette 66, Montour 40
Southern Lehigh 39, Saucon Valley 30
Sto-Rox 65, Northgate 30
Trinity 58, West Allegheny 34
Twin Valley 41, Daniel Boone 32
Union Area 54, Sharpsville 36
Upper Dauphin 56, Newport 36
Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 53
Valley View 51, Abington Heights 42
Washington 54, Carmichaels 37
West Middlesex 47, Reynolds 18
West Mifflin 71, Southmoreland 49
Wilmington 54, Grove City 40
Winchester Thurston 52, Springdale 18
Windber 61, North Star 33
Wyoming Seminary 52, MMI Prep 12
Wyoming Valley West 47, Berwick 37
York 69, Imhotep Charter 45
York County Tech 51, Biglerville 48
Yough 44, Waynesboro 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/