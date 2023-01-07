AP NEWS
Merrimack hosts Saint Francis (BKN) following Higgins’ 21-point game

By The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-8, 0-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (3-14, 1-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -4; over/under is 118.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Merrimack Warriors after Rob Higgins scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 76-57 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Warriors have gone 2-4 in home games. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 19.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Minor averaging 6.4.

The Terriers have gone 0-2 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Warriors and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Josiah Harris is averaging 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Terriers. Higgins is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

    • Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

