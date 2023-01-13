Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Braxton County 68, Calhoun County 48
Bridgeport 66, North Marion 55
Cross Lanes Christian 69, Elk Valley Christian 43
East Hardy 67, Tygarts Valley 33
Elkins 70, Robert C. Byrd 59
Frankfort 65, Moorefield 54
Huntington 68, Spring Valley 57
Lewis County 49, Grafton 48
Lincoln 52, Philip Barbour 36
Midland Trail 62, Sherman 46
Morgantown Christian 58, Blair County Christian School, Pa. 19
Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 45
Parkersburg South 82, Cabell Midland 70
Ravenswood 62, St. Marys 52
South Charleston 65, Riverside 44
Wirt County 53, Gilmer County 30
Wyoming East 55, Woodrow Wilson 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/