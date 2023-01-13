AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Braxton County 68, Calhoun County 48

Bridgeport 66, North Marion 55

Cross Lanes Christian 69, Elk Valley Christian 43

East Hardy 67, Tygarts Valley 33

Elkins 70, Robert C. Byrd 59

Frankfort 65, Moorefield 54

Huntington 68, Spring Valley 57

Lewis County 49, Grafton 48

Lincoln 52, Philip Barbour 36

Midland Trail 62, Sherman 46

Morgantown Christian 58, Blair County Christian School, Pa. 19

Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 45

Parkersburg South 82, Cabell Midland 70

Ravenswood 62, St. Marys 52

South Charleston 65, Riverside 44

Wirt County 53, Gilmer County 30

Wyoming East 55, Woodrow Wilson 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

