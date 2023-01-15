Anderson scores 19, SE Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 75-71

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Boogie Anderson scored 19 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 75-71 on Saturday night.

Anderson had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Lions (10-8, 4-1 Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds. Alec Woodard shot 2 for 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Cardinals (6-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Niki Krause, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Incarnate Word also got 15 points and four assists from Jonathan Cisse. Stephon Payne III also had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Cardinals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Southeastern Louisiana hosts Northwestern State while Incarnate Word travels to play Houston Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .