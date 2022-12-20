AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Fairgrove 44, Ashley 40

Alpena 57, Hillman 54, OT

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Southfield Christian 19

Austin Catholic 64, Landmark Academy 37

Baldwin 61, White Cloud 39

Baraga 45, Eben Junction Superior Central 38

Bay City John Glenn 78, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 61

Berkley 61, Warren Cousino HS 51

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, Royal Oak Shrine 29

Buchanan 51, Constantine 38

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 62, Fairview 50

Center Line Prep Academy 79, Southfield Manoogian 10

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Waterford Our Lady 32

Concord 48, Sturgis 40, OT

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 56, Rapid River 28

Decatur 37, Climax-Scotts 32

Detroit University Prep 54, Detroit Southeastern 45

East Jackson 61, Whitmore Lake 51

Ellsworth 73, Boyne Falls 45

Ewen - Trout Creek 51, Bessemer 30

Forest Hills Eastern 63, East Grand Rapids 51

Fraser 57, Clinton Township Clintondale 47

Grand Rapids Union 72, Benton Harbor 63

Hancock 62, Chassell 42

Harbor Light Christian 65, Mackinaw City 63

Harbor Springs 75, Cedarville 49

Homer 74, Vandercook Lake Jackson 32

Iron Mountain 60, Ishpeming 34

Jackson Prep 56, Battle Creek Academy 19

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 74, Lansing Sexton 69

Kalamazoo Phoenix 73, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58

    • Lake Orion 53, Holly 49

    Leroy Pine River 51, Mancelona 41

    Livonia Stevenson 73, South Lyon 70

    Marcellus 52, Gobles 51

    Mason 58, Pinckney 34

    Merritt Academy 67, Kimball New Life Christian 35

    Midland Dow 50, Flushing 38

    Morley-Stanwood 60, Brethren 49

    New Lothrop 64, Webberville 48

    North Central 62, Bark River-Harris 51

    Norway 58, Niagara, Wis. 52

    Olivet 68, Bath 12

    Petoskey 65, Elk Rapids 41

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 72, Mercer, Wis. 28

    Reed City 38, McBain 33

    Rudyard 72, Johannesburg-Lewiston 29

    Saginaw Swan Valley 53, Clare 32

    Shepherd 56, Coleman 21

    Tawas 81, Lincoln-Alcona 62

    Traverse City Christian 50, Marion 34

    Union City 95, Marshall Academy 7

    Wakefield-Marenisco 56, Watersmeet 44

    Walled Lake Western 73, South Lyon East 58

    Waterford Kettering 54, Madison Heights Lamphere 50

    Waterford Mott 68, Madison Heights 43

    Wolverine 73, Ojibwe Charter 20

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Atlanta vs. Oscoda, ccd.

    East Jackson vs. Concord, ccd.

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Factoryville Christian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

