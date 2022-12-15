Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 43, Waldron 37
Bay City Western 48, Bay City Central 35
Bloomfield Hills 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 40
Brethren 56, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 20
Camden-Frontier 42, Burr Oak 25
Clare 56, Gladwin 45
Dearborn 58, Troy 35
Detroit Voyageur 27, Detroit Old Redford 7
Evart 59, Manton 43
Goodrich 67, Fenton 31
Grand Traverse Academy 44, Suttons Bay 24
Hillsdale Academy 33, Lansing Christian 31
Lake City 41, Houghton Lake 16
Lake Fenton 51, Grosse Pointe North 33
Litchfield 46, Battle Creek St. Philip 33
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 59, Royal Oak Shrine 18
Mason County Eastern 33, Mesick 22
McBain 64, Beal City 27
Millington 48, Swartz Creek 21
Mount Clemens 49, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 7
Napoleon 51, Manchester 50
North Farmington 63, St. Mary’s Prep 32
Riverview 47, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 28
Sanford-Meridian 62, Shepherd 43
Springport 59, Michigan Center 58
St. Charles 53, Breckenridge 42
Summit Academy North 61, Pontiac A&T 10
Traverse City St. Francis 50, Frankfort 39
Utica Eisenhower 65, Troy Athens 40
Utica Ford 61, Macomb Dakota 43
Warren Cousino HS 60, Warren Mott 37
Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, Detroit Community 32
