Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 43, Waldron 37

Bay City Western 48, Bay City Central 35

Bloomfield Hills 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 40

Brethren 56, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 20

Camden-Frontier 42, Burr Oak 25

Clare 56, Gladwin 45

Dearborn 58, Troy 35

Detroit Voyageur 27, Detroit Old Redford 7

Evart 59, Manton 43

Goodrich 67, Fenton 31

Grand Traverse Academy 44, Suttons Bay 24

Hillsdale Academy 33, Lansing Christian 31

Lake City 41, Houghton Lake 16

Lake Fenton 51, Grosse Pointe North 33

Litchfield 46, Battle Creek St. Philip 33

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 59, Royal Oak Shrine 18

Mason County Eastern 33, Mesick 22

McBain 64, Beal City 27

Millington 48, Swartz Creek 21

Mount Clemens 49, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 7

Napoleon 51, Manchester 50

North Farmington 63, St. Mary’s Prep 32

Riverview 47, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 28

Sanford-Meridian 62, Shepherd 43

Springport 59, Michigan Center 58

St. Charles 53, Breckenridge 42

Summit Academy North 61, Pontiac A&T 10

Traverse City St. Francis 50, Frankfort 39

Utica Eisenhower 65, Troy Athens 40

Utica Ford 61, Macomb Dakota 43

Warren Cousino HS 60, Warren Mott 37

Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, Detroit Community 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

