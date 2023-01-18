AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 55, Tecumseh 44

Alma 66, Ithaca 59

American International Academy 59, Detroit East English 56

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Royal Oak Shrine 13

Big Rapids 65, Clare 53

Birmingham Brother Rice 66, St. Mary’s Prep 48

Blissfield 53, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43

Brighton 45, Hartland 41

Carrollton 70, St. Louis 26

Clarkston 53, Walled Lake Western 33

Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 39

Dansville 60, Grass Lake 52

DeWitt 63, Haslett 47

Dearborn Divine Child 58, Gabriel Richard Catholic 44

Dearborn Heights Star International 48, Taylor Prep 37

Delton Kellogg 58, Climax-Scotts 50

Detroit Davis 41, Detroit Universal 39

East Jackson 51, Hillsdale 43

East Kentwood 65, Grand Haven 56

Flushing 46, Ortonville Brandon 36

Galesburg-Augusta 70, Allegan 59

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 90, Wayland Union 77

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 59, Byron Center 50

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 56, Forest Hills Eastern 54

Grandville Calvin Christian 79, Comstock Park 38

Grayling 63, East Jordan 58

Hastings 67, Battle Creek Pennfield 45

Hillman 91, Atlanta 11

Holland West Ottawa 55, Caledonia 51

Holt 50, Williamston 44

Iron Mountain 75, Kingsford 51

Jackson Lumen Christi 55, Parma Western 45

Jackson Prep 57, Battle Creek Academy 44

    • Kalamazoo Central 49, Stevensville Lakeshore 25

    Kalamazoo Christian 50, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45

    Lansing Eastern 55, Eaton Rapids 36

    Lenawee Christian 78, Sand Creek 49

    Lincoln Park 58, Trenton 29

    Livingston Christian 68, Byron 64

    Ludington 71, Muskegon Orchard View 29

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 67, Covert 16

    Mattawan 62, Battle Creek Central 56

    Milford 47, Waterford Kettering 29

    Montague 67, Manistee 35

    Muskegon 83, Grand Rapids Union 42

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50, Zeeland East 42

    North Muskegon 65, Holton 22

    Notre Dame Prep 71, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 56

    Ojibwe Charter 56, Burt 37

    Otsego 80, Sturgis 40

    Oxford 58, Royal Oak 51

    Portage Central 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 56

    Portland 57, Bath 43

    Rochester 55, Birmingham Seaholm 43

    Rochester Adams 62, Birmingham Groves 57

    Saginaw Nouvel 68, Chesaning 57

    Saugatuck 67, Bloomingdale 18

    South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44

    Southfield Christian 47, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 46

    St. Joseph 46, Battle Creek Lakeview 42

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, New Buffalo 37

    Taylor Trillium Academy 65, Dearborn Advanced Technology 32

    Wayne Memorial 50, Dearborn Fordson 45

    Whiteford 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 49

    Whitehall 56, Fremont 41

    Whitmore Lake 54, Lutheran Westland 46

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Belding 39

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 64, Muskegon Catholic Central 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

