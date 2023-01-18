Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 55, Tecumseh 44
Alma 66, Ithaca 59
American International Academy 59, Detroit East English 56
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Royal Oak Shrine 13
Big Rapids 65, Clare 53
Birmingham Brother Rice 66, St. Mary’s Prep 48
Blissfield 53, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43
Brighton 45, Hartland 41
Carrollton 70, St. Louis 26
Clarkston 53, Walled Lake Western 33
Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 39
Dansville 60, Grass Lake 52
DeWitt 63, Haslett 47
Dearborn Divine Child 58, Gabriel Richard Catholic 44
Dearborn Heights Star International 48, Taylor Prep 37
Delton Kellogg 58, Climax-Scotts 50
Detroit Davis 41, Detroit Universal 39
East Jackson 51, Hillsdale 43
East Kentwood 65, Grand Haven 56
Flushing 46, Ortonville Brandon 36
Galesburg-Augusta 70, Allegan 59
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 90, Wayland Union 77
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 59, Byron Center 50
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 56, Forest Hills Eastern 54
Grandville Calvin Christian 79, Comstock Park 38
Grayling 63, East Jordan 58
Hastings 67, Battle Creek Pennfield 45
Hillman 91, Atlanta 11
Holland West Ottawa 55, Caledonia 51
Holt 50, Williamston 44
Iron Mountain 75, Kingsford 51
Jackson Lumen Christi 55, Parma Western 45
Jackson Prep 57, Battle Creek Academy 44
Kalamazoo Central 49, Stevensville Lakeshore 25
Kalamazoo Christian 50, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45
Lansing Eastern 55, Eaton Rapids 36
Lenawee Christian 78, Sand Creek 49
Lincoln Park 58, Trenton 29
Livingston Christian 68, Byron 64
Ludington 71, Muskegon Orchard View 29
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 67, Covert 16
Mattawan 62, Battle Creek Central 56
Milford 47, Waterford Kettering 29
Montague 67, Manistee 35
Muskegon 83, Grand Rapids Union 42
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50, Zeeland East 42
North Muskegon 65, Holton 22
Notre Dame Prep 71, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 56
Ojibwe Charter 56, Burt 37
Otsego 80, Sturgis 40
Oxford 58, Royal Oak 51
Portage Central 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 56
Portland 57, Bath 43
Rochester 55, Birmingham Seaholm 43
Rochester Adams 62, Birmingham Groves 57
Saginaw Nouvel 68, Chesaning 57
Saugatuck 67, Bloomingdale 18
South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44
Southfield Christian 47, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 46
St. Joseph 46, Battle Creek Lakeview 42
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, New Buffalo 37
Taylor Trillium Academy 65, Dearborn Advanced Technology 32
Wayne Memorial 50, Dearborn Fordson 45
Whiteford 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 49
Whitehall 56, Fremont 41
Whitmore Lake 54, Lutheran Westland 46
Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Belding 39
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 64, Muskegon Catholic Central 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/