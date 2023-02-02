Scotland drops Price for Six Nations opener vs England

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scrumhalf Ali Price was dropped and Ben White promoted to start for Scotland against England in the Six Nations on Saturday at Twickenham.

Price has been the leading 9 for Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, and started all four tests in the autumn. But his form for Glasgow has been off, while White has excelled for London Irish. Glasgow’s George Horne was the reserve scrumhalf.

Price was one of four British and Irish Lions not to make the starting side on Thursday, beside prop Zander Fagerson, flanker Hamish Watson and center Chris Harris, who was in the reserves.

Fagerson started training only last week after a hamstring injury in December and was available but Townsend said on Thursday this test was too early for him. He was replaced by WP Nel, who reached 50 caps in November.

The absence of Watson — concussed against New Zealand in November and back in action only last weekend — and Rory Darge has been compensated by the selection of Luke Crosbie, who has been Edinburgh’s player of the month twice this season. Crosbie, who has been in Scotland squads since 2019, will receive his third cap.

Harris and injured wing Darcy Graham have made way for Huw Jones and Kyle Steyn. Jones was in midfield with his Glasgow clubmate Sione Tuipulotu, and has four tries in four matches against England. Steyn was chosen ahead of Blair Kinghorn and Sean Maitland.

Fullback Stuart Hogg was picked despite not having played since late December because of a heel injury.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, WP Nel, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris.

