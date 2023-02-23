Italy welcomes back flyhalf Garbisi for Ireland in 6 Nations

ROME (AP) — Paolo Garbisi has been welcomed back by Italy for its Six Nations match against Ireland this weekend after the flyhalf missed the first two rounds.

Garbisi injured right knee ligaments at New Year’s while in action for Montpellier, and returned for the French Top 14 club off the bench last Saturday for half an hour.

That was enough for Italy coach Kieran Crowley on Thursday. Garbisi and scrumhalf Stephen Varney pair for the first time since the win over Samoa last November.

Tommaso Allan, who started in the last three tests against South Africa, France and England — all losses — was in the reserves among four changes.

Tommaso Menoncello, who was recalled for the England game two weeks ago, has been shifted from the left wing to inside center at the expense of Luca Morisi.

Pierre Bruno has taken the vacant wing spot.

The only change in the pack was at tighthead, where Simone Ferrari and Marco Riccioni have swapped in and out again.

Crowley reverted in the reserves from a 6-2 backs-forwards split for the England game to 5-3 with Morisi and Allan in.

“Every game has a different story,” Crowley said. “We will face Ireland aware of what we did against France and England with the aim of improving in some areas that will make us more competitive. It will be a tough game against the No. 1 team in the world and we, too, can’t wait to face them.”

___

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Pierre Bruno, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Allan.

___

