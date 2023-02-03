Winger Dumortier debuts for 6N champion France against Italy

FLE - French team coach Fabien Galthie walks onto the pitch before the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Australia at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The 2023 Six Nations starts on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

FLE - French team coach Fabien Galthie walks onto the pitch before the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Australia at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The 2023 Six Nations starts on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

PARIS (AP) — Ethan Dumortier will make his test debut on the left wing for defending champion France in its Six Nations opener against Italy on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Dumortier, who won the under-20 world championship with France in 2019, is the Top 14’s top try-scorer this season with eight in 11 games for Lyon and has added three more in two Champions Cup games.

Coach Fabien Galthié named his side Friday, and Dumortier was in contention with Gabin Villière to start for the Grand Slam champions.

But Villière, who only just recovered from a shin fracture, injured his ankle in the final training session on Wednesday and misses the trip to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Villière might be fit enough to face Ireland in Dublin on Feb. 11.

Rampaging flanker Charles Ollivon returns after missing last year’s Six Nations following a serious left knee injury. He has 10 tries from 28 test appearances and he was the tournament’s top scorer with four tries in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Ramos was chosen at fullback ahead of elite kicker Melvyn Jaminet, with Les Tricolores approaching the tournament with the intent of playing a more attacking style despite a 13-game winning streak.

The versatile Yoram Moefana gives up his place on the wing to Dumortier but slips into midfield alongside veteran Gaël Fickou.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont captains the side with Romain Ntamack at flyhalf and Matthieu Jalibert — who would walk into most sides — offering backup from the bench.

Tough-tackling lock Paul Willemse makes his comeback from injury to line up in the second row with Thibaud Flament. Grégory Alldritt starts at No. 8 and Anthony Jelonch completes a formidable back row.

Uini Atonio and the fleet-footed Cyril Baille are at prop beside hooker Julien Marchand.

Galthié has gone for a 6-2 split on the bench, with scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec the only other back.

France’s winning run includes victories against everyone else in the top 10.

___

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Gaëtan Barlot, Réda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Thomas Lavault, Sekou Macalou, Nolann Le Garrec, Matthieu Jalibert.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports