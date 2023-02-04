6N: Van der Merwe surprises himself with stunning solo try

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe, left, scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and Scotland at Twickenham in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe was in the game. And, then again, he was not in the game.

Poor marking by the big Scotland winger allowed his slinky England opposite Max Malins to score his first test try in their Six Nations opener on Saturday at Twickenham.

For most of the first half-hour, Van der Merwe was on the periphery of a kickfest.

Then the ball came to him, courtesy of an England clearance kick caught by fellow wing Kyle Steyn just inside his half.

Van der Merwe sized up the onrushing English from about 60 meters out and accelerated.

He blew past center Joe Marchant on halfway, busted through Ollie Chessum’s attempted arm trip and was in the clear.

His swerve left Freddie Steward grasping at air on the England 22, then a wrong-footed Jack van Poortvliet could get only an arm on him.

But Van der Merwe was slowed down. Alex Dombrandt tried to scrag the winger high but Van der Merwe fended him off to clear free again and finally plunged over the tryline untouched.

He gave a quick uppercut for Scotland fans before he was enveloped by teammates amazed to have witnessed one of the great Six Nations tries.

Up in the TV analysts’ booth, former England coach Clive Woodward was going, “Wow, wow, wow.”

“I just saw the space in front of me (and) managed to finish it off,” Van der Merwe said. “When I got up I was quite surprised as well.”

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend likened the stunning solo score to one of those seen in the 1990s video game named for New Zealand great Jonah Lomu.

“It was incredible, wasn’t it? It reminded me of when, for everybody of a certain age, you played Jonah Lomu Rugby and suddenly one person can go quicker,” Townsend said.

“That first try was amazing, and one that gets the Scotland supporters going crazy in the stand and silences everyone else because you don’t see tries like that very often.”

Malins bagged a second try soon after but Van der Merwe had the last say. At the end of a sweeping move, he cut inside two defenders and carried Malins over the line for the match-winning try five minutes from the end of a classic contest that Scotland snatched 29-23.

South Africa-born Van der Merwe made a try-scoring debut for Scotland in 2020, after qualifying on residency. He scored the only try in Scotland’s historic 2021 win at Twickenham and has collected 16 in 24 tests. But his brilliant solo effort was the most special yet.

“I’ll take that one any time of the day,” he said.

