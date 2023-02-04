Jackson’s 18 lead Western Carolina past Chattanooga 83-68

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson had 18 points in Western Carolina’s 83-68 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Jackson was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Catamounts (13-12, 6-6 Southern Conference). Russell Jones scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Vonterius Woolbright was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

KC Hankton led the Mocs (12-13, 4-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jamaal Walker added 16 points for Chattanooga. In addition, Dalvin White had 10 points.

Western Carolina took the lead with 17:22 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-33 at halftime, with Jackson racking up 13 points. Western Carolina extended its lead to 48-38 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Jones scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Western Carolina visits Wofford while Chattanooga hosts Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .