Davis, Ndefo help Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers

December 12, 2022 GMT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 10 points and Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers 45-43 Sunday night at the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Rutgers shot just 2 of 13 from the field over the final 9 minutes including six consecutive misses to end the game after Caleb McConnell scored inside to give the Scarlet Knights a 42-41 lead with 4:01 to play. Davis made two free throws for Rutgers with 2:46 left and McConnell hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 43-all before KC Ndefo scored in the paint to cap the scoring with 1:54 remaining.

Paul Mulcahy missed a fade-away jumper and Aundre Hyatt’s put-back attempt missed as well before Ndefo appeared to step on the baseline as he grabbed the ball. Ndefo threw it to Davis, who was fouled but missed both free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining.

Ndefo, a graduate transfer from Saint Peter’s, finished with nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Seton Hall (6-4). The three-time Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference defensive player of the year helped limit Clifford Omoruyi to a season-low five points.

Omoruyi, who went into the game leading Rutgers in scoring (15.4 per game) and rebounding (9.6), was 1-of-6 shooting and finished with nine rebounds.

    • Hyatt made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and led the Scarlet Knights with nine points.

    Omoruyi made two free throws and, after a Seton Hall turnover, was fouled as he threw down a dunk. He hit the and-1 free throw to spark a 14-3 run over the final 5 minutes of the first half that gave Rutgers a 26-22 lead at intermission.

    Rutgers (6-4) lost for the first time in seven games at home this season.

    UP NEXT

    Seton Hall takes on Drexel at home Wednesday

    Rutgers plays the second of four consecutive home games Saturday against Wake Forest

