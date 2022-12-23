Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 64, Grace Christian 43
Burlington 41, Rutland 36
Champlain Valley Union 62, Brattleboro 38
Colchester 60, Middlebury Union 28
Green Mountain Union 59, Proctor 48
Hazen Union 87, Oxbow Union 32
Randolph Union 66, Stowe 35
Vergennes Union 60, Richford 48
West Rutland 46, Mill River Union 32
Winooski 76, Milton 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Leland & Gray Union vs. Poultney, ccd.
___
