Jimerson scores 24, Saint Louis takes down Davidson 78-65

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points as Saint Louis beat Davidson 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Jimerson shot 9 for 20, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Pickett scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Sincere Parker recorded 13 points.

The Wildcats (11-14, 4-9) were led in scoring by Sam Mennenga, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Desmond Watson added 13 points and David Skogman contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Saint Louis took the lead with 11:55 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with Jimerson racking up 14 points. Saint Louis pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 11 points.

