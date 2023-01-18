AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45

Appleton East 57, Appleton North 41

Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53

Barneveld 60, Black Hawk 42

Barron 56, Ashland 44

Belleville 88, Cambridge 59

Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33

Boyceville 75, Glenwood City 49

Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65

Brookfield East 82, West Allis Central 62

Burlington 53, Fort Atkinson 42

Cameron 84, Spooner 38

Catholic Memorial 63, Nicolet 49

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 32

Chilton 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 31

Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Columbus Catholic 68, Gilman 26

Crivitz 70, Wausaukee 35

Cuba City 89, Riverdale 56

D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53

Darlington 48, Fennimore 43

Durand 54, Mondovi 50

Eau Claire Memorial 84, La Crosse Central 74

Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44

Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50

Frederic 60, Webster 56

Freedom 44, Clintonville 43

Gibraltar 67, Sturgeon Bay 58

Gillett 64, Suring 32

Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40

Green Bay Southwest 60, Green Bay Preble 52

Heritage Christian 79, Living Word Lutheran 59

Highland 68, Cassville 35

Hillsboro 73, La Farge 42

Howards Grove 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, OT

Hurley 90, South Shore 47

Kaukauna 70, Kimberly 46

Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Lutheran 39

Kewaskum 75, Lomira 57

    • Kiel 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64

    Kohler 81, Mishicot 48

    La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58

    Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63

    Loyal 64, Greenwood 27

    Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Sheboygan South 50, OT

    Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Random Lake 55

    Marathon 67, Mosinee 60

    Marion 64, Bowler 63

    Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68

    Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69

    Mauston 41, Reedsburg Area 38

    McDonell Central 88, Thorp 53

    McFarland 81, East Troy 32

    Menomonie 62, Sparta 55

    Middleton 61, Janesville Craig 48

    Mineral Point 73, Boscobel 43

    Monona Grove 69, Badger 58

    Monticello 55, Albany 43

    Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49

    Mount Horeb 60, Dodgeville 52

    Neillsville 85, Spencer 45

    New Glarus 54, Waterloo 37

    Niagara 61, Lena 50

    Northland Lutheran 74, Gresham Community 46

    Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 55

    Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 48

    Oostburg 64, Reedsville 53

    Peshtigo 72, Oconto 61

    Pittsville 61, Rosholt 21

    Plymouth 81, Roncalli 42

    Potosi 73, Benton 55

    Racine Case 64, Oregon 62

    Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 41

    River Ridge 71, Belmont 35

    Saint Croix Central 71, Ellsworth 64

    Saint Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 41

    Saint Thomas More 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

    Seymour 63, Green Bay West 28

    Sheboygan North 77, Bay Port 71

    Shell Lake 67, Siren 47

    Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 37

    Somerset 66, Amery 60

    Southern Door 63, Kewaunee 59

    Southwestern 66, Iowa-Grant 39

    St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36

    Turtle Lake 59, Northwood 49

    Unity 64, Luck 30

    University Lake/Trinity 45, Eastbrook Academy 33

    University School of Milwaukee 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36

    Wautoma 82, Lourdes Academy 60

    West Allis Nathan Hale 61, Campbellsport 56

    West Bend West 74, Mayville 64

    West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56

    Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Amherst 64

    Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52

    Winneconne 65, Menasha 54

    Wisconsin Dells 83, Baraboo 67

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

