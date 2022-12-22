Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 65, Molalla 38
Century 46, Lake Oswego 32
Churchill 54, David Douglas 27
Colton 37, Mohawk 22
Crosshill Christian 57, Mannahouse Christian 22
Damascus Christian 58, Joseph 18
Estacada 38, Sisters 36
Gervais 64, Amity 59
Jordan Valley 47, Echo 38
Lakeridge 62, McMinnville 30
Nestucca 57, Perrydale 5
Nixyaawii 47, Umatilla 17
North Eugene 52, Hood River 26
Redmond 65, Pendleton 38
Scio 51, Portland Adventist 23
South Albany 71, Wilsonville 66
South Medford 75, Cleveland 30
Tualatin 39, Southridge 32
Union 59, Grant Union 15
Warrenton 31, Willamina 28
3A Showcase=
Santiam Christian 44, Oregon Episcopal 20
Sutherlin 53, Corbett 42
Bulldog Invitational=
Coquille 56, Creswell 38
Oakridge 63, North Bend 33
Capitol City Classic=
Central 51, South Salem 40
Putnam 75, Newberg 29
Silverton 60, Oregon City 51
Willamette 51, West Salem 40
Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=
Cascade Christian 29, Phoenix 18
Klamath 54, St. Mary’s 19
Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=
Eagle Point 58, North Valley 25
Cottage Grove Holiday Tournament=
South Umpqua 52, Cottage Grove 36
Stayton 36, Hidden Valley 33
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Clackamas 68, Bixby, Okla. 61
Crean Lutheran, Calif. 38, Forest Grove 23
Highlands Ranch, Colo. 53, Central Catholic 24
Lake Highland, Fla. 54, Beaverton 43
Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 57, Benson 54
Springfield 46, Pine Creek, Colo. 27
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Nyssa 48, Adrian 25
Robys Tournament=
Astoria 67, North Marion 31
Tarkanian Classic=
El Rancho, Calif. 38, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 34
Palisades, Calif. 59, La Salle 50
Sheldon 69, Atwater, Calif. 41
Westside Christian Queens of the Court=
De La Salle 52, Regis 45
Harrisburg 33, Westside Christian 29
King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 48, Knappa 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Culver vs. Taft, ccd.
Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd.
Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd.
