    Thursday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bottineau 46, TGU 45

    Central Cass 65, Carrington 32

    Central McLean 61, New Salem-Almont 23

    Century 77, Legacy 60

    Grant County/Mott-Regent 63, Glen Ullin-Hebron 58

    Hazen 40, Heart River 36

    Leola/Frederick, S.D. 43, Strasburg-Zeeland 19

    Napoleon 57, South Border 37

    Northern Cass 64, Kindred 53

    Surrey 62, Glenburn 26

    Thompson 63, May-Port CG 39

    Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 50, Lisbon 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.