Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bottineau 46, TGU 45
Central Cass 65, Carrington 32
Central McLean 61, New Salem-Almont 23
Century 77, Legacy 60
Grant County/Mott-Regent 63, Glen Ullin-Hebron 58
Hazen 40, Heart River 36
Leola/Frederick, S.D. 43, Strasburg-Zeeland 19
Napoleon 57, South Border 37
Northern Cass 64, Kindred 53
Surrey 62, Glenburn 26
Thompson 63, May-Port CG 39
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 50, Lisbon 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/