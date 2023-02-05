Thomasson’s 18 lead Niagara past Siena 56-54

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson’s 18 points helped Niagara defeat Siena 56-54 on Sunday.

Thomasson was 8-of-14 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Purple Eagles (13-9, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Braxton Bayless was 3-of-9 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Andrew Platek led the way for the Saints (15-9, 9-4) with 18 points. Jackson Stormo added 10 points for Siena. Jayce Johnson also had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Niagara hosts Quinnipiac and Siena visits Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .