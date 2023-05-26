San Jose Earthquakes host Dallas on 3-game home winning streak

By The Associated Press

FC Dallas (6-3-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-5-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose +106, FC Dallas +247, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host Dallas trying to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

The Earthquakes are 5-4-1 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes have a 1-4-1 record when they score just one goal.

Dallas is 5-2-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 3-0-0 when it records two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored eight goals and added three assists for the Earthquakes. Carlos Gruezo has one assist over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored eight goals for Dallas. Facundo Quignon has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dallas: 5-2-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nathan Cardoso (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

Dallas: Jesus Jimenez (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Tarik Scott (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .