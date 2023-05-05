San Jose Earthquakes host Los Angeles FC in conference action

Los Angeles FC (5-0-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-3-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC +136, San Jose +181, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC visits the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes are 4-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are fourth in the Western Conference with 13 goals led by Cristian Espinoza with six.

LAFC is 4-0-3 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is 4-0-0 when it records three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Espinoza has six goals and three assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has five goals.

Denis Bouanga has seven goals and one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 2.0 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Daniel (injured).

LAFC: Maxime Crepeau (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .