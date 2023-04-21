Ebobisse and the San Jose Earthquakes visit Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-5-0, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Real Salt Lake +107, San Jose +229, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremy Ebobisse leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

RSL is 1-4-0 against Western Conference opponents. RSL ranks 10th in the Western Conference with seven goals led by Justen Glad with two.

The Earthquakes are 4-1-0 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes have a 3-1 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glad has scored two goals for RSL. Jefferson Savarino has two goals and one assist.

Cristian Espinoza has scored five goals with two assists for the Earthquakes. Ebobisse has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 1.0 goal, 6.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Bryan Oviedo (injured).

Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Daniel (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .