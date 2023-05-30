Seattle Sounders host the San Jose Earthquakes following shutout victory

San Jose Earthquakes (5-5-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (8-5-2, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Seattle -141, San Jose +361, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 1-0, the Seattle Sounders play the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Sounders are 7-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are fourth in the Western Conference with 21 goals led by Jordan Morris with nine.

The Earthquakes are 5-4-2 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are ninth in the Western Conference giving up just 19 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris has nine goals for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has two goals over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has eight goals and three assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

Earthquakes: Nathan Cardoso (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Cade Cowell (injured), Daniel (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .