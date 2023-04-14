Sporting Kansas City aims for first victory of the season, visits the San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City (0-4-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose +114, Sporting Kansas City +233, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City seeks its first victory of the season when it visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 3-1-0 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are fourth in the league drawing 40 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

Sporting KC is 0-4-2 in Western Conference games. Sporting KC ranks third in the Western Conference with 35 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has four goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals.

William Agada has scored one goal for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sporting KC: Averaging 0.3 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Daniel (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Nemanja Radoja (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .