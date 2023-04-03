AP NEWS
Sharks host the Avalanche after Gregor’s hat trick

By The Associated PressApril 3, 2023 GMT

Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-39-15, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche after Noah Gregor recorded a hat trick in the Sharks’ 7-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

San Jose has a 22-39-15 record overall and an 8-20-10 record in home games. The Sharks have gone 10-18-7 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Colorado is 24-11-1 on the road and 45-24-6 overall. The Avalanche have gone 19-10-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 6-0. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has scored 21 goals with 39 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 49 goals and 43 assists for the Avalanche. MacKinnon has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Benning: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

    Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

