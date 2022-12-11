Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chinle 67, Ganado 38
Eloy Santa Cruz 60, Basis Charter Phoenix 20
Fort Defiance Window Rock 72, Rehoboth, N.M. 57
Gilbert Mesquite 87, Scottsdale Saguaro 56
Harvard Westlake, Calif. 76, Glendale Arizona IHS 49
Holbrook 70, Whiteriver Alchesay 40
Kearny Ray 44, San Miguel 37
Pinon 45, Ash Fork 38
Rancho Solano Prep 56, Chandler Prep 23
Safford 67, Benson 65
Santa Fe Christian, Calif. 79, Scottsdale Christian 53
Scottsdale Prep 43, Heritage Academy - Laveen 35
___
