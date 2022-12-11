AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chinle 67, Ganado 38

Eloy Santa Cruz 60, Basis Charter Phoenix 20

Fort Defiance Window Rock 72, Rehoboth, N.M. 57

Gilbert Mesquite 87, Scottsdale Saguaro 56

Harvard Westlake, Calif. 76, Glendale Arizona IHS 49

Holbrook 70, Whiteriver Alchesay 40

Kearny Ray 44, San Miguel 37

Pinon 45, Ash Fork 38

Rancho Solano Prep 56, Chandler Prep 23

Safford 67, Benson 65

Santa Fe Christian, Calif. 79, Scottsdale Christian 53

Scottsdale Prep 43, Heritage Academy - Laveen 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

