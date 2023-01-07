Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Dieruff 26, Allentown Allen 21
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 54, Burrell 44
Avonworth 40, Hopewell 30
Bangor 47, Northern Lehigh 37
Bayard Rustin High School 53, West Chester East 36
Berks Catholic 52, Eastern York 26
Bishop Canevin 48, Pittsburgh Obama 39
Burgettstown 57, Weir, W.Va. 55
Calvary Baptist 30, Jenkintown 23
Cedar Cliff 44, Red Lion 39
Central York 43, Cumberland Valley 27
Corry 49, Iroquois 11
Dallastown Area 40, Holy Redeemer 39
Delone 57, Twin Valley 18
Downingtown West 57, Collegium Charter School 12
East Juniata 31, Midd-West 21
Fort Cherry 68, Avella 40
Freeport 55, Riverview 36
Garnet Valley 54, Radnor 44
Great Valley 65, Wissahickon 54
Grove City 49, Farrell 38
Gwynedd Mercy 47, Conwell Egan 36
Haverford 31, Marple Newtown 30
Homer-Center 47, Hempfield Area 44
James Buchanan 72, Bermudian Springs 58
Lincoln Park Charter 59, Mohawk 41
Lourdes Regional 34, Lewisburg 28
Manheim Township 77, Garden Spot 37
Marion Center 69, Conemaugh Valley 26
Meadowbrook Christian 49, Johnstown Christian 28
Minersville 64, Tamaqua 56
North East 36, Fort Leboeuf 24
Northwest Area 67, Hanover Area 20
Oakland Catholic 63, Baldwin 40
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 47, Chartiers-Houston High School 21
Owen J Roberts 30, Downingtown East 28
Panther Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 50
Pennridge 71, Methacton 64
Pequea Valley 61, Tulpehocken 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Erie Cathedral Prep 57
Port Allegany 56, Bradford 21
Quakertown 42, Pope John Paul II 31
Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 44, Scranton Prep 36
Saegertown 56, Rocky Grove 15
Scranton 58, Williamsport 31
Seton-LaSalle 53, Winchester Thurston 34
Shady Side Academy 63, Sewickley Academy 29
Shikellamy 52, Berwick 20
Shippensburg 63, Spring Grove 60
Springside Chestnut Hill 56, George School 49
Susquehannock 56, Lancaster Catholic 20
Susquenita 45, Annville-Cleona 39
The Hill School 57, Peddie, N.J. 20
Trinity 49, Union Area 42
Tunkhannock 57, Forest City 21
Unionville 48, Interboro 10
West Allegheny 55, Washington 33
West Chester Henderson 58, Kennett 34
West York 43, Solanco 29
Wyoming Seminary 48, Mahanoy Area 31
York 60, Central Dauphin East 27
York Suburban 44, Lampeter-Strasburg 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/