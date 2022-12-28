Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61, Rockwood 27
Bethlehem Liberty 47, Oley Valley 38
Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 16
Cameron County 35, Galeton 22
Canon-McMillan 56, Southmoreland 12
Central Bucks East 61, Freire Charter 27
Central Bucks South 35, Downingtown East 31
Dunmore 58, Scranton 42
Easton 48, Bethlehem Freedom 25
Emmaus 39, Phillipsburg, N.J. 34
Fels 47, Edison 25
Fort Cherry 42, West Allegheny 41
Frankford 48, String Theory Schools 14
Freeport 47, Burrell 23
Great Valley 41, Garnet Valley 34
Greater Johnstown 43, Cambria Heights 42
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, South Park 26
Greensburg Salem 58, Uniontown 20
Gwynedd Mercy 54, Wyoming Valley West 23
Harbor Creek 70, Oil City 16
Highlands 52, North Hills 38
Holy Spirit, N.J. 45, Archbishop Ryan 42
Interboro 36, Renaissance Academy 33
Lakeview 50, Slippery Rock 16
Lincoln County, Tenn. 57, Hampton 51
Mars 63, Baldwin 45
McKeesport 47, Norwin 37
Mercyhurst Prep 53, Lake Mary, Fla. 46
Methacton 46, Berks Catholic 42
Montoursville 53, Neumann 47
Mount Pleasant 50, Brownsville 28
Oakcrest, N.J. 43, Bensalem 17
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45, Redbank Valley 40
Pennsbury 47, Unionville 35
Perkiomen Valley 64, State College 41
Ringgold 36, Propel Montour High School 19
Saucon Valley 41, Salisbury 39
Scranton Prep 72, Scranton Holy Cross 19
Shamokin 49, Mahanoy Area 24
Sharpsville 52, Saegertown 34
South Fayette 68, St. Elizabeth, Del. 51
South Western 44, Biglerville 34
Springfield Montco 39, Princeton, N.J. 36
Sun Valley 60, Collegium Charter School 33
Thomas Jefferson 33, Belle Vernon 32
Upper Dauphin 40, Williams Valley 32
Waynesburg Central 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11
Woodland Hills 45, Walt Whitman, Md. 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/