Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61, Rockwood 27

Bethlehem Liberty 47, Oley Valley 38

Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 16

Cameron County 35, Galeton 22

Canon-McMillan 56, Southmoreland 12

Central Bucks East 61, Freire Charter 27

Central Bucks South 35, Downingtown East 31

Dunmore 58, Scranton 42

Easton 48, Bethlehem Freedom 25

Emmaus 39, Phillipsburg, N.J. 34

Fels 47, Edison 25

Fort Cherry 42, West Allegheny 41

Frankford 48, String Theory Schools 14

Freeport 47, Burrell 23

Great Valley 41, Garnet Valley 34

Greater Johnstown 43, Cambria Heights 42

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, South Park 26

Greensburg Salem 58, Uniontown 20

Gwynedd Mercy 54, Wyoming Valley West 23

Harbor Creek 70, Oil City 16

Highlands 52, North Hills 38

Holy Spirit, N.J. 45, Archbishop Ryan 42

Interboro 36, Renaissance Academy 33

Lakeview 50, Slippery Rock 16

Lincoln County, Tenn. 57, Hampton 51

Mars 63, Baldwin 45

McKeesport 47, Norwin 37

Mercyhurst Prep 53, Lake Mary, Fla. 46

Methacton 46, Berks Catholic 42

Montoursville 53, Neumann 47

Mount Pleasant 50, Brownsville 28

Oakcrest, N.J. 43, Bensalem 17

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45, Redbank Valley 40

Pennsbury 47, Unionville 35

Perkiomen Valley 64, State College 41

Ringgold 36, Propel Montour High School 19

    • Saucon Valley 41, Salisbury 39

    Scranton Prep 72, Scranton Holy Cross 19

    Shamokin 49, Mahanoy Area 24

    Sharpsville 52, Saegertown 34

    South Fayette 68, St. Elizabeth, Del. 51

    South Western 44, Biglerville 34

    Springfield Montco 39, Princeton, N.J. 36

    Sun Valley 60, Collegium Charter School 33

    Thomas Jefferson 33, Belle Vernon 32

    Upper Dauphin 40, Williams Valley 32

    Waynesburg Central 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11

    Woodland Hills 45, Walt Whitman, Md. 26

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.