Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 53, Wall 48
Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 44
Centerville 54, Gayville-Volin 26
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Waverly-South Shore 15
Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Baltic 45
Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 41
Garretson 60, Dell Rapids 45
Gregory 41, North Central, Neb. 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51, Dakota Valley 45
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47, Harding County 46
Hot Springs 35, New Underwood 33
Howard 58, Colman-Egan 56
Jones County 53, Stanley County 25
Kimball/White Lake 59, Chamberlain 51
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Chester 55
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Aberdeen Christian 12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27
New England, N.D. 53, Lemmon 51, OT
Parkston 50, Parker 23
Pierre 51, Watertown 29
Potter County 52, Leola/Frederick 49
Rapid City Central 53, Douglas 18
Scotland 40, Burke 31
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Huron 31
Sioux Valley 60, Beresford 54
Sisseton 64, Redfield 34
St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 30
Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 35
Vermillion 58, Tri-Valley 39
Viborg-Hurley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Wagner 70, Menno 17
Wessington Springs 58, Highmore-Harrold 39
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Faulkton 32
Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aberdeen Central vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd. to Dec 20th.
