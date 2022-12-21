AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 53, Wall 48

Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 44

Centerville 54, Gayville-Volin 26

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Waverly-South Shore 15

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Baltic 45

Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 41

Garretson 60, Dell Rapids 45

Gregory 41, North Central, Neb. 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51, Dakota Valley 45

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47, Harding County 46

Hot Springs 35, New Underwood 33

Howard 58, Colman-Egan 56

Jones County 53, Stanley County 25

Kimball/White Lake 59, Chamberlain 51

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Chester 55

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Aberdeen Christian 12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27

New England, N.D. 53, Lemmon 51, OT

Parkston 50, Parker 23

Pierre 51, Watertown 29

Potter County 52, Leola/Frederick 49

Rapid City Central 53, Douglas 18

Scotland 40, Burke 31

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Huron 31

Sioux Valley 60, Beresford 54

Sisseton 64, Redfield 34

St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 30

Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 35

Vermillion 58, Tri-Valley 39

Viborg-Hurley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Wagner 70, Menno 17

Wessington Springs 58, Highmore-Harrold 39

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Faulkton 32

Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aberdeen Central vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

