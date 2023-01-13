Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Mitchell Christian 23
Baltic 62, Chester 60
Bison 55, McIntosh 24
Burke 74, Colome 33
Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57
Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24
Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 28
Corsica/Stickney 36, Winner 27
Crofton, Neb. 43, West Central 32
DeSmet 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51
Deubrook 39, Estelline/Hendricks 28
Flandreau 57, Madison 36
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40
Groton Area 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30
Hanson 75, Parker 25
Harding County 44, Sundance, Wyo. 36
Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10
Howard 34, Canistota 21
Kimball/White Lake 40, Gregory 38
Leola/Frederick 43, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 19
Little Wound 62, Pine Ridge 52
Lyman 57, Stanley County 41
McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42
Menno 47, Bridgewater-Emery 31
Milbank 37, Redfield 25
Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46
Northwestern 58, Ipswich 38
Pierre 60, Lakota Tech 41
Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50
Rapid City Christian 71, Alliance, Neb. 57
Scotland 53, Avon 49
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 37
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42
Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40
Vermillion 45, Lennox 35
Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Wall 61, Chamberlain 45
Watertown 57, Yankton 37
White River 63, St. Francis Indian 19
Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/