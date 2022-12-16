AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Morrill, Neb. 48, Edgemont 14

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 51

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Crazy Horse 60, Wakpala 42

Dupree 66, Oelrichs 20

Tiospaye Topa 73, Takini 44

Matosica Bracket=

Little Wound 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Marty Indian 69, St. Francis Indian 46

Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Crow Creek 56

Wall 86, McLaughlin 79, 3OT

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Custer 49, Todd County 48

Red Cloud 66, Pine Ridge 55

White River 52, Lakota Tech 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.

Canton vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.

Chester vs. Sioux Falls Lutheran, ppd.

Deubrook vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ppd.

Faulkton vs. Florence/Henry, ppd.

Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.

Harrisburg vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. vs. Alcester-Hudson, ppd.

Irene-Wakonda vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op vs. Elkton-Lake Benton, ppd.

James Valley Christian vs. Sunshine Bible Academy, ppd.

Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.

Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.

Parkston vs. Chamberlain, ppd.

Potter County vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Rapid City Central vs. Huron, ppd.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Mitchell, ppd.

    • Scotland vs. Bon Homme, ppd.

    Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.

    Spearfish vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd.

    Sturgis Brown vs. Pierre, ppd.

    Sundance, Wyo. vs. Lead-Deadwood, ppd.

    Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.

    Waubay/Summit vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.

    Webster vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

