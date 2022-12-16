Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Morrill, Neb. 48, Edgemont 14

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 51

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Crazy Horse 60, Wakpala 42

Dupree 66, Oelrichs 20

Tiospaye Topa 73, Takini 44

Matosica Bracket=

Little Wound 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Marty Indian 69, St. Francis Indian 46

Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Crow Creek 56

Wall 86, McLaughlin 79, 3OT

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Custer 49, Todd County 48

Red Cloud 66, Pine Ridge 55

White River 52, Lakota Tech 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.

Canton vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.

Chester vs. Sioux Falls Lutheran, ppd.

Deubrook vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ppd.

Faulkton vs. Florence/Henry, ppd.

Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.

Harrisburg vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. vs. Alcester-Hudson, ppd.

Irene-Wakonda vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op vs. Elkton-Lake Benton, ppd.

James Valley Christian vs. Sunshine Bible Academy, ppd.

Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.

Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.

Parkston vs. Chamberlain, ppd.

Potter County vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Rapid City Central vs. Huron, ppd.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Mitchell, ppd.

Scotland vs. Bon Homme, ppd.

Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.

Spearfish vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd.

Sturgis Brown vs. Pierre, ppd.

Sundance, Wyo. vs. Lead-Deadwood, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.

Waubay/Summit vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.

Webster vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.

