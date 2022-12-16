Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Morrill, Neb. 48, Edgemont 14
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Crazy Horse 60, Wakpala 42
Dupree 66, Oelrichs 20
Tiospaye Topa 73, Takini 44
Matosica Bracket=
Little Wound 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Marty Indian 69, St. Francis Indian 46
Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Crow Creek 56
Wall 86, McLaughlin 79, 3OT
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Custer 49, Todd County 48
Red Cloud 66, Pine Ridge 55
White River 52, Lakota Tech 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.
Canton vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.
Chester vs. Sioux Falls Lutheran, ppd.
Deubrook vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ppd.
Faulkton vs. Florence/Henry, ppd.
Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.
Harrisburg vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. vs. Alcester-Hudson, ppd.
Irene-Wakonda vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op vs. Elkton-Lake Benton, ppd.
James Valley Christian vs. Sunshine Bible Academy, ppd.
Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.
Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.
Parkston vs. Chamberlain, ppd.
Potter County vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Rapid City Central vs. Huron, ppd.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Mitchell, ppd.
Scotland vs. Bon Homme, ppd.
Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.
Spearfish vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd.
Sturgis Brown vs. Pierre, ppd.
Sundance, Wyo. vs. Lead-Deadwood, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.
Waubay/Summit vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
Webster vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/