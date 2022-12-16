Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 28
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 42
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Omaha Nation, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 23
Santee, Neb. 68, Crazy Horse 17
Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Tiospaye Topa 35
Wakpala 59, Takini 26
Makosica Bracket=
Crow Creek 64, St. Francis Indian 42
McLaughlin 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Todd County 61, Pine Ridge 36
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Dupree 48, Little Wound 38
Lakota Tech 53, White River 27
Red Cloud 51, Rapid City Christian 49
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Makosica Bracket=
Lower Brule 55, Marty Indian 37
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Custer 57, Wall 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aberdeen Central vs. Spearfish, ppd.
Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.
Brandon Valley vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd.
Gregory vs. Platte-Geddes, ppd.
Hanson vs. Menno, ppd.
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. vs. Alcester-Hudson, ppd.
Howard vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Huron vs. Rapid City Central, ppd.
Irene-Wakonda vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.
Kadoka Area vs. Newell, ppd.
Langford vs. Ipswich, ppd.
Lead-Deadwood vs. Newcastle, Wyo., ppd.
Lead-Deadwood vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.
Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.
Mitchell vs. Rapid City Stevens, ppd.
Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.
Parkston vs. Chamberlain, ppd.
Pierre vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd.
Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.
Sunshine Bible Academy vs. James Valley Christian, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.
Wilmot vs. Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op, N.D., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/