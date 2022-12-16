Click to copy

Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 28

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 42

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Omaha Nation, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 23

Santee, Neb. 68, Crazy Horse 17

Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Tiospaye Topa 35

Wakpala 59, Takini 26

Makosica Bracket=

Crow Creek 64, St. Francis Indian 42

McLaughlin 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Todd County 61, Pine Ridge 36

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Dupree 48, Little Wound 38

Lakota Tech 53, White River 27

Red Cloud 51, Rapid City Christian 49

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Makosica Bracket=

Lower Brule 55, Marty Indian 37

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Custer 57, Wall 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aberdeen Central vs. Spearfish, ppd.

Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.

Brandon Valley vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd.

Gregory vs. Platte-Geddes, ppd.

Hanson vs. Menno, ppd.

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. vs. Alcester-Hudson, ppd.

Howard vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huron vs. Rapid City Central, ppd.

Irene-Wakonda vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.

Kadoka Area vs. Newell, ppd.

Langford vs. Ipswich, ppd.

Lead-Deadwood vs. Newcastle, Wyo., ppd.

Lead-Deadwood vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.

Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.

Mitchell vs. Rapid City Stevens, ppd.

Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.

Parkston vs. Chamberlain, ppd.

Pierre vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd.

Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.

Sunshine Bible Academy vs. James Valley Christian, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.

Wilmot vs. Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op, N.D., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/