Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Oakes, N.D. 47
Corsica/Stickney 50, Avon 31
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Colman-Egan 48
Ethan 64, Freeman Academy/Marion 44
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Iowa 61, Lennox 57
McCook Central/Montrose 73, Bon Homme 46
Scotland 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59
St. Thomas More 60, Scottsbluff, Neb. 49
Vermillion 54, Crofton, Neb. 24
Viborg-Hurley 60, Irene-Wakonda 34
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Championship=
Omaha Nation, Neb. 73, Crazy Horse 71
Consolation Championship=
Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 59
Seventh Place=
Takini 54, Oelrichs 26
Third Place=
Santee, Neb. 75, Wakpala 67
Matokica Bracket=
Championship=
Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Marty Indian 37
Third Place=
Crow Creek 65, St. Francis Indian 49
Matosica Bracket=
Consolation Championship=
Little Wound 68, Wall 51
Seventh Place=
McLaughlin 55, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Championship=
Rapid City Christian 79, White River 77
Consolation Championship=
Red Cloud 65, Custer 52
Seventh Place=
Pine Ridge 74, Todd County 44
Third Place=
Lower Brule 81, Lakota Tech 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings vs. Fairmont, Minn., ccd.
Enderlin, N.D. vs. Groton Area, ccd.
Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.
Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Lead-Deadwood, ppd.
Philip vs. Bison, ppd.
Rapid City Central vs. Mitchell, ppd.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Huron, ppd.
Stuart, Neb. vs. Burke, ppd.
Sturgis Brown vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Sundance, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/