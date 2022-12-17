AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Oakes, N.D. 47

Corsica/Stickney 50, Avon 31

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Colman-Egan 48

Ethan 64, Freeman Academy/Marion 44

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Iowa 61, Lennox 57

McCook Central/Montrose 73, Bon Homme 46

Scotland 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59

St. Thomas More 60, Scottsbluff, Neb. 49

Vermillion 54, Crofton, Neb. 24

Viborg-Hurley 60, Irene-Wakonda 34

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Championship=

Omaha Nation, Neb. 73, Crazy Horse 71

Consolation Championship=

Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 59

Seventh Place=

Takini 54, Oelrichs 26

Third Place=

Santee, Neb. 75, Wakpala 67

Matokica Bracket=

Championship=

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Marty Indian 37

Third Place=

Crow Creek 65, St. Francis Indian 49

Matosica Bracket=

Consolation Championship=

Little Wound 68, Wall 51

Seventh Place=

McLaughlin 55, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Championship=

Rapid City Christian 79, White River 77

Consolation Championship=

Red Cloud 65, Custer 52

Seventh Place=

Pine Ridge 74, Todd County 44

Third Place=

Lower Brule 81, Lakota Tech 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookings vs. Fairmont, Minn., ccd.

Enderlin, N.D. vs. Groton Area, ccd.

    • Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.

    Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th.

    Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Lead-Deadwood, ppd.

    Philip vs. Bison, ppd.

    Rapid City Central vs. Mitchell, ppd.

    Rapid City Stevens vs. Huron, ppd.

    Stuart, Neb. vs. Burke, ppd.

    Sturgis Brown vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd. to Dec 20th.

    Sundance, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

