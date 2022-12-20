AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 64, Britton-Hecla 27

Castlewood 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 50

DeSmet 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

Gayville-Volin 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Hanson 56, Kimball/White Lake 40

Howard 61, Freeman 43

Kadoka Area 59, Lead-Deadwood 44

Lennox 55, Canton 51

Parkston 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40

Timber Lake 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46

West Central 61, Garretson 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

