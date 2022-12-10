Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 42, Gayville-Volin 38
Avon 64, Marty Indian 63
Belle Fourche 59, Spearfish 55
Beresford 32, Baltic 28
DeSmet 48, Deubrook 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Howard 42
Edgemont 39, New Underwood 36
Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 26
Flandreau Indian 45, Sioux Falls Lutheran 19
Hamlin 57, Groton Area 41
Harding County 41, Newell 25
Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19
Hay Springs, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 44
Mitchell 47, Huron 44
Parkston 56, Tri-Valley 45
Sully Buttes 55, North Central Co-Op 20
Tea Area 58, Dakota Valley 26
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Menno 21
Viborg-Hurley 60, Freeman 44
Wagner 73, Winner 26
Watertown 59, Brookings 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/