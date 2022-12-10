AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 42, Gayville-Volin 38

Avon 64, Marty Indian 63

Belle Fourche 59, Spearfish 55

Beresford 32, Baltic 28

DeSmet 48, Deubrook 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Howard 42

Edgemont 39, New Underwood 36

Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 26

Flandreau Indian 45, Sioux Falls Lutheran 19

Hamlin 57, Groton Area 41

Harding County 41, Newell 25

Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19

Hay Springs, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 44

Mitchell 47, Huron 44

Parkston 56, Tri-Valley 45

Sully Buttes 55, North Central Co-Op 20

Tea Area 58, Dakota Valley 26

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Menno 21

Viborg-Hurley 60, Freeman 44

Wagner 73, Winner 26

Watertown 59, Brookings 54

___

