Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Harrisburg 63
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avon vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Canton vs. Garretson, ppd.
Chester vs. Howard, ppd. to Jan 26th.
DeSmet vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ppd.
Deuel vs. Deubrook, ppd.
Estelline/Hendricks vs. Langford, ppd.
Gregory vs. Chamberlain, ppd.
Huron vs. Brookings, ppd.
Lyman vs. Sully Buttes, ppd.
McCook Central/Montrose vs. Hanson, ppd.
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Yankton, ppd.
Sturgis Brown vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.
Timber Lake vs. Herreid/Selby Area, ppd.
Tri-Valley vs. Madison, ppd.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour vs. Parkston, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Vermillion vs. West Central, ppd.
Watertown vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Wilmot vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/