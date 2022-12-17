AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 27

Alcester-Hudson 49, West Sioux, Iowa 46

Avon 53, Corsica/Stickney 39

Baltic 29, Estelline/Hendricks 23

Bon Homme 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 30

Chester 59, Dell Rapids 54

DeSmet 47, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Garretson 60, Arlington 55

LeMars, Iowa 74, Dakota Valley 51

Madison 53, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Deuel 40

Redfield 49, Aberdeen Christian 18

St. Thomas More 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 34

Vermillion 62, Worthington, Minn. 37

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Championship=

Tiospa Zina Tribal 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 45

Consolation Championship=

Santee, Neb. 69, Wakpala 43

Seventh Place=

Crazy Horse 50, Takini 36

Third Place=

Tiospaye Topa 28, Oelrichs 26

Makosica Bracket=

Championship=

Todd County 62, Crow Creek 58

Consolation Championship=

Lower Brule 62, McLaughlin 38

Seventh Place=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41, Marty Indian 38

Third Place=

Pine Ridge 60, St. Francis Indian 47

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Championship=

Red Cloud 45, Lakota Tech 38

Consolation Championship=

Custer, Mont. 54, Dupree 48

Seventh Place=

Wall 77, Little Wound 44

Third Place=

Rapid City Christian 70, White River 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    • Aberdeen Central vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd. to Dec 20th.

    Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.

    Brookings vs. Fairmont, Minn., ccd.

    Groton Area vs. Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op, N.D., ccd.

    Hill City vs. Kadoka Area, ppd.

    Huron vs. Rapid City Stevens, ppd.

    Lead-Deadwood vs. Newcastle, Wyo., ppd.

    Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.

    Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd.

    Philip vs. Bison, ppd.

    Stuart, Neb. vs. Burke, ppd.

    ___

