Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 27
Alcester-Hudson 49, West Sioux, Iowa 46
Avon 53, Corsica/Stickney 39
Baltic 29, Estelline/Hendricks 23
Bon Homme 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 30
Chester 59, Dell Rapids 54
DeSmet 47, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37
Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Garretson 60, Arlington 55
LeMars, Iowa 74, Dakota Valley 51
Madison 53, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Deuel 40
Redfield 49, Aberdeen Christian 18
St. Thomas More 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 34
Vermillion 62, Worthington, Minn. 37
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Championship=
Tiospa Zina Tribal 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 45
Consolation Championship=
Santee, Neb. 69, Wakpala 43
Seventh Place=
Crazy Horse 50, Takini 36
Third Place=
Tiospaye Topa 28, Oelrichs 26
Makosica Bracket=
Championship=
Todd County 62, Crow Creek 58
Consolation Championship=
Lower Brule 62, McLaughlin 38
Seventh Place=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41, Marty Indian 38
Third Place=
Pine Ridge 60, St. Francis Indian 47
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Championship=
Red Cloud 45, Lakota Tech 38
Consolation Championship=
Custer, Mont. 54, Dupree 48
Seventh Place=
Wall 77, Little Wound 44
Third Place=
Rapid City Christian 70, White River 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aberdeen Central vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.
Brookings vs. Fairmont, Minn., ccd.
Groton Area vs. Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op, N.D., ccd.
Hill City vs. Kadoka Area, ppd.
Huron vs. Rapid City Stevens, ppd.
Lead-Deadwood vs. Newcastle, Wyo., ppd.
Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd.
Philip vs. Bison, ppd.
Stuart, Neb. vs. Burke, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/