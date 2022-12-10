Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 45, Rapid City Stevens 36
Bison 55, Newell 54
Chester 38, Garretson 36
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Madison 63
Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 41
Highmore-Harrold 67, Jones County 45
Lower Brule 87, Marty Indian 67
Lyman 62, Potter County 60
Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 39
North Central Co-Op 54, McIntosh 29
Pierre 71, Rapid City Central 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Sioux Valley 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54
Wall 75, Edgemont 15
Warner 51, Webster 46
Upton Tournament=
Spearfish 60, Arvada-Clearmont, Wyo. 8
Spearfish 64, Ten Sleep, Wyo. 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/