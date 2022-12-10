AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 45, Rapid City Stevens 36

Bison 55, Newell 54

Chester 38, Garretson 36

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Madison 63

Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 41

Highmore-Harrold 67, Jones County 45

Lower Brule 87, Marty Indian 67

Lyman 62, Potter County 60

Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 39

North Central Co-Op 54, McIntosh 29

Pierre 71, Rapid City Central 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Sioux Valley 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54

Wall 75, Edgemont 15

Warner 51, Webster 46

Upton Tournament=

Spearfish 60, Arvada-Clearmont, Wyo. 8

Spearfish 64, Ten Sleep, Wyo. 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

