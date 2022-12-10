AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 44, Menno 35

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Madison 33

Hanson 75, Ethan 65

Harding County 56, Lead-Deadwood 10

Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Ipswich 30

Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 23

Lennox 42, Milbank 41

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parker 37

Pierre 62, Rapid City Central 35

Potter County 60, Lyman 58

Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 52

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Sioux Valley 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Sisseton 70, Mobridge-Pollock 49

Upton Tournament=

Arvada-Clearmont, Wyo. 37, Spearfish 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.