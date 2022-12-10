Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 44, Menno 35
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Madison 33
Hanson 75, Ethan 65
Harding County 56, Lead-Deadwood 10
Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Ipswich 30
Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 23
Lennox 42, Milbank 41
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parker 37
Pierre 62, Rapid City Central 35
Potter County 60, Lyman 58
Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 52
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
Sioux Valley 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Sisseton 70, Mobridge-Pollock 49
Upton Tournament=
Arvada-Clearmont, Wyo. 37, Spearfish 26
___
