Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54
Brookings 54, Watertown 32
Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40
Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44
Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10
Freeman Academy/Marion 61, Mitchell Christian 37
Great Plains Lutheran 59, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 48
Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19
Pierre 59, Rapid City Stevens 41
Rapid City Central 57, Aberdeen Central 52
Redfield 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 52
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Sioux Falls Washington 58
South Sioux City, Neb. 62, Vermillion 50
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Menno 32
Winner 57, Wagner 33
