Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54

Brookings 54, Watertown 32

Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40

Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44

Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10

Freeman Academy/Marion 61, Mitchell Christian 37

Great Plains Lutheran 59, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 48

Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19

Pierre 59, Rapid City Stevens 41

Rapid City Central 57, Aberdeen Central 52

Redfield 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Sioux Falls Washington 58

South Sioux City, Neb. 62, Vermillion 50

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Menno 32

Winner 57, Wagner 33

___

